College baseball players, coaches have changes of plan thanks to the pandemic

CHICAGO – There was barely enough time to get things started before they came to a sudden end.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the college baseball season not long after it started in mid-March, and that has caused a ripple effect in the sport.

Many seniors didn’t get the chance to finish their final seasons while others saw their chances to make it to the majors take a hit when a five-round draft was held in June.

Meanwhile, coaches are dealing with a few more players in 2021 since the NCAA gave those seniors with one year of eligibility left the chance to get an extra year.

Josh Frydman examined this unusual situation with two members of the sport – former Mount Carmel star and current Wake Forest first baseman Bobby Seymour and Illinois coach Dan Harleb.

See his story in the video above.