College athletic programs prepare for post-pandemic changes

EVANSTON, IL – NOVEMBER 03: A general view of Ryan Field in action during a football game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 3, 2018 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Time will tell just how many college athletic teams will be able to play this fall, since there is still no end in sight to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s a prospect that has already forced some schools to cut athletic programs or begin to consider such moves since a potential revenue loss could cause major problems for budgets. Some colleges and universities are still deciding if students will attend in-person classes in the fall let alone play sports.

Josh Frydman talked with a few people looking at the prospects for athletic departments along with a smaller school that could be in a better position for the 2020-2021 academic years.

You can watch his story in the video above.