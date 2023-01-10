CHICAGO – There is going to be a change at the concession stands at Wrigley Field in 2023, and it all has to do with soft drinks.

The Cubs have announced that Coca-Cola products will return to Wrigley Field this season for the first time since 1981. They will also be sold at the club’s spring training home at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/PgtOgVyGCB — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 10, 2023

On Tuesday, the Cubs announced that they’re bringing Coca-Cola products back to the Friendly Confines for the first time in 42 years in a new Legacy Partnership between the Major League Baseball Club and Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling.

Coca-Cola products were initially sold at Wrigley Field from 1927 through 1981 before Pepsi took over the rights to sell its products for the next four decades.

That will change in 2023, as a new company takes over the pouring rights for Wrigley Field, Gallagher Way outside of the ballpark, along with Sloan Park, the team’s spring training home in Mesa, Arizona.

This will also include signage and advertising in the ballpark for the Coca-Cola company for the first time in over 40 years.

“We are proud to welcome Coca-Cola back to Wrigley Field and to begin a new tradition at Sloan Park and Gallagher Way,” said Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney in a statement released by the Cubs. “After being served at Wrigley Field for over 50 years, this long-term partnership reconnects two iconic American brands, providing Cubs fans with an array of great beverage choices.”

Products that fans can now buy include original Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Sprite, Minute Maid Lemonade, Dasani water, and Smartwater.

The Cubs are scheduled to open the 2023 season at Wrigley Field on Thursday, March 30 against the Milwaukee Brewers.