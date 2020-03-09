Coby White will start for the Bulls for the first time Tuesday against the Cavaliers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 08: Coby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls handles the ball on offense against the Brooklyn Nets in the second half at Barclays Center on March 08, 2020 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – As his production has continued to grow over the past few weeks, there have been calls for the Bulls to put their 2019 first round draft pick into the starting lineup.

Yet Jim Boylen was hesitant to mess with his current run of success, believing it was best for Coby White and the team to keep him in his bench role. But on Monday, that thinking changed.

Boylen announced that White will enter the starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Cavaliers at the United Center. Tomas Satoransky will come off the bench for the Bulls instead, as the seventh overall pick of the 2019 draft gets his first start in his 65th game.

“I think he’s earned it,” said Boylen of his decision to start White. “I think he’s earned it.”

White has enjoyed the best stretch of his young career in late March and early February, scoring 20 points in seven of his last eight games. That included three-straight 30-point performances from February 22nd through the 25th, including a career-high 35 against the Thunder.

Those efforts along with his 20.1 points per game average off the bench earned White the Eastern Conference’s Rookie of the Month for February.

While an honor, White was reserved at practice on Monday when being asked about entering the starting lineup. He said that he’s played with the Bulls’ starters often during practice and his mindset won’t change in the new role.

“I’ve been playing pretty well. So I’ve just got to continue to do that and continue to play hard,” said White of getting the chance to start.

For the season as a whole, White is averaging 13.1 points, shooting 39.4 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from the three-point line.