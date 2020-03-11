Coby White makes first start, Bulls beat Cavs

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 23: Coby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls drives to the basket over Thomas Bryant #13 of the Washington Wizards at the United Center on February 23, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Wizards 126-117.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — Coby White scored 20 points to help offset a career-high nine turnovers in his first NBA start, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-103 on Tuesday night.

The Bulls won their 22nd game to match their total from last season, though they didn’t think it would take this long. They expected to make a bigger jump sooner in the Eastern Conference.

One bright spot lately is White, the No. 7 overall draft pick. The rookie turned in his ninth straight game with at least 19 points.

“I thought he competed,” coach Jim Boylen said. “He was on (Collin) Sexton a lot. That guy’s a hard guy to guard. He’s fast, he’s strong. I thought Coby was a two-way player tonight. I thought he showed his burst. … That looked like Steve Francis. That’s how Steve Francis used to do it — that burst.”

White was “excited” to start.

“It was fun,” he said. “It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing to start in the NBA.”

Wendell Carter Jr. chipped in with 17 points. Lauri Markkanen, Denzel Valentine and Otto Porter Jr. each scored 15. Shaquille Harrison grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Bulls outrebounded the Cavaliers 46-35 and made 12 3-pointers in holding off the Eastern Conference’s last-place team. And they won for just the third time in 16 games, even though leading scorer Zach LaVine missed his fifth in a row because of a strained left quadriceps.

The Cavaliers announced a multiyear extension for coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Tuesday, then fell to 5-6 since he took over following John Beilein’s resignation 54 games into his first season.

Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 26 points, giving him 25 or more in seven of the past eight games. But he also had five turnovers — two in the final 1:11.

Andre Drummond scored 21, though he also gave the ball away six times. Kevin Love added 17 points despite making just 2 of 13 3-pointers. Larry Nance Jr. scored 16. But the Cavaliers came up short after winning tight games against Denver and San Antonio over the weekend.