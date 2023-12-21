IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 35 points on the way to the 13th triple-double of her career as No. 4 Iowa recovered from a slow start to defeat Loyola Chicago 98-69 on Thursday night.

Clark, the nation’s leader in scoring and assists, had a career-high 17 rebounds to go with 10 assists for her fifth triple-double of the season. Clark, who has had 30 or more points in six games this season, was 12 of 21 from the field, making just 4 of 12 3-pointers.

Hannah Stuelke had 20 points for Iowa. Kate Martin had 19, and Sydney Affolter had 10.

Iowa trailed by as much as seven points in the first half before closing with an 8-2 run over the final 1:34 to lead 51-46 at halftime.

The Hawkeyes (12-1), who won their ninth consecutive game, took control of this game with a 19-3 run in the third quarter. Iowa held Loyola (6-5) to just five field goals in the quarter, and led 79-61 at the end of the quarter after Clark scored eight points in the last 63 seconds.

Emma Nolan led Loyola with 15 points. Sam Galanopoulos had 14.

FEVER PITCH

Indiana Fever coach Christie Sides attended Thursday’s game, sitting in the media section.

The Fever have the top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Clark is expected to be the top pick, but she has not decided if she’ll leave or stay for her fifth year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020-21 season.

BIG PICTURE

Loyola: The Ramblers came in with a four-game winning streak and controlled the game for most of the first half against the Hawkeyes. The shots they hit in the first half, though, didn’t fall in the second half — Loyola shot just 26.7% in the half.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes definitely missed Gabbie Marshall, the team’s best defender, who missed the game because of illness. It showed in the first half as the Ramblers hit four 3-pointers and constantly beat the Hawkeyes down court.

UP NEXT

Loyola: At St. Bonaventure on Dec. 30.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes get back into Big Ten play with a home game against Minnesota on Dec. 30.