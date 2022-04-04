AUGUSTA, Ga. – On the eve of Masters week, the best boys and girls golfers from around the country hit the links at Augusta for the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

Clarendon Hills native Michael Jorski came through in the clutch with his putter in the 12 to 13-year-old division, draining a 30-footer to force a playoff.

“I can deal with pressure well and rise to the occasion,” Jorski told reporters. “I knew I needed something good. It’s impossible to take the nerves away. It proves I can play when I’m nervous.”

Jorksi went on to win and received the championship trophy from three-time Masters champion Nick Faldo.