Cirque du Soleil acrobats deal COVID-19 show cancellations

LAS VEGAS – So many sports and performances have been paused or canceled over the last four months thanks to the pandemic, leaving a very common problem for athletes.

How can one stay in shape when a number of the facilities to do so remain closed? Often it takes some creativity.

Lauren Magiera found two such performers in Cirque du Soleil this July – Itzel Salvatierra and David Locke. This acrobat duo have had to get creative inside their Las Vegas home and at other non-public places in the city.

They talked about their journey with Lauren this past week, and you can watch their story in the video above.