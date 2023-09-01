CHICAGO — One of the rising stars in All Elite Wrestling is making a homecoming to Chicago this weekend.

There are a number of reasons why it’s special for Skye Blue.

For one, it gives the Chicago native a chance to continue her rise in the company as she takes part in AEW Rampage – one of three events the company is holding in the Chicagoland area during this week.

The 23-year-old took part in a tag team match with Willow Nightingale against Taya Valkyrie and Anna Jay at the event that was taped on Wednesday evening at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates. It will air on Friday at 9 p.m. central time on TNT.

It’s a home match for Skye, who attended Fenton High School and still resides in Chicago where she also trains. It’s here that she first found her love of professional wrestling through the influence of family.

“I grew up watching wrestling, my parents have been fans their whole lives,” said Skye to WGN News Now this week. “So it was always on in my house. When I was younger, I didn’t understand it. I was like ‘Mommy, why is he hitting someone with a briefcase?’ Little kid me didn’t understand fully.

“But when I got older I was like ‘Oh, this is like athletics but it’s also entertaining.”

Not only did her discovery of professional wrestling happen in Chicago, but it was also the site of her biggest break in the industry two years ago. It’s one she’s made sure she’ll never forget.

“I even have a little tattoo on my wrist right here that says ’21.’ I was 21 in 2021 when I got signed,” said the wrestler, referring to the year she made her debut in AEW. “So it was the coolest thing ever.”

It was here in September 2021 that Skye was asked by AEW founder and CEO Tony Kahn to participate in the Battle Royale at “All Out,” the biggest break of her career.

“So this weekend is always going to hold a special place in my heart,” said Skye of that moment two years ago in Chicago. “So I got to have my whole family there.”

Since then, they, along with fans have gotten to see Skye continue to appear in a number of matches across the country. In 2023, she was officially added to the full-time AEW roster by Kahn as she continues to grow her craft in the ring while living out a childhood ambition.

“The fact that I’m wrestling in one of the largest wrestling companies that I’ve always dreamed about doing, and to do it with people that are so supportive and are so caring and want to see the other succeed is just very comforting,” said Skye. “It makes you want to do more.”

Larry Hawley had more on Skye Blue’s rise in professional wrestling and with AEW on WGN News Now, which you can see in the video above.