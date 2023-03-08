ROSEMONT, Ill. – One of the most dynamic young goaltenders in hockey is currently playing with the AHL team that calls Chicago home.

This past weekend, Pyotr Kochetkov delivered on of the more memorable sequences for a netminder at any level of hockey.

Facing the Manitoba Moose on the road on Friday, the Carolina Hurricanes’ prospect managed to score a rare “goalie goal” in the closing moments of the game, pulling off a memorable celebration that’s been replayed many times on social media.

It’s the 20th goalie goal in the history of the AHL, and the beginning of a very unique final three-and-a-half minutes to the game.

“Pyotr has been looking for that for a long time,” said Wolves play-by-play announcer Jason Shaver of the moment, which he called on AHL-TV that evening at the Canada Life Centre. “In fact, the week earlier, he just missed. Didn’t get the puck up high enough and it got knocked down at the opposing blue line.

“So when he went back behind the net, he knew he was going to give it another crack at it, and it was a one-hopper into the net.”

That score came with 3:18 to go in the game with Kochetkov working on a shutout against Manitoba, but unfortunately it was spoiled when Cole Maier scored for the Moose 54 seconds later.

After the Wolves added another empty net goal, things were calm until 27 seconds left in the game. Perhaps taking exception to celebration of the goalie after his score, Jimmy Oligny began to fight Kochetkov near his own net after a stoppage in play.

The goaltender would receive two misconducts and a slashing penalty – 22 minutes in total – and was ejected from the game. In the end, he would stop 39 of the 40 shots he faced in goal.

“What a stat line, right? One goal and 22 penalty minutes as a goaltender, and he was working on a shutout after the goal,” said Shaver. “It was a crazy last 3 1/2 minutes of that hockey game.”

Larry Hawley featured Kochetkov’s first goalie goal and interesting finish to the game on this week’s “Random Hawlight” on WGN News Now, and you can watch that in the video above.