CHICAGO — If you are interested in seeing a professional sports championship in Chicagoland this weekend, you’ll have the opportunity to do so.

You can thank one of the newest teams in Chicago for that chance to not only see that title contest but also two high-profile music acts.

Major League Rugby will host their championship match between the San Diego Legion and the New England Free Jacks at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview on Saturday at 2 p.m. central time. It’s the conclusion of the 12-team league’s season that began in January and culminates in early July.

It’s here thanks to Chicago Hounds, who just finished their inaugural season in the MLR after being established last November.

“At the beginning of the season the Chicago Hounds organization kinda stepped up and raised their hand to host this event,” said MLR chief commercial officer Harry Hardy to WGN News Now this week. “What it enables us to do is kinda build a weekend of programming around the event that we can plan every year. This is the first time we’ve done it at a predetermined site.”

In an effort to attract more fans, emphasis was put on things for fans outside of the New England-San Diego match. That includes a concert beforehand by Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, who performs at DJ Diesel, and a postgame show by popular Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphy’s.

These will be proceeded by the “Dawg Town Block Party,” which will feature local food and beverage vendors, a “Rugby 101” demonstration along with youth tournaments in the sport.

Hardy said the interest in the contest has been even more than their expectations, with sales in tickets nearly 10,000 as of Thursday.

“They’ve built a really strong foundation of rugby fans here with the addition of all the other programming around the event, we had to go and attack non-rugby fans. We want to give them an opportunity to maybe see the game for the first time, and use the music and the food, and the festival as a way to draw them in.

“So far, we’ve been really impressed with how ticket sales have gone.”

This championship game is the end of the 2023 season for MLR along with the Hounds, who finished their inaugural season with a 3-13 record.

“Chicago was one we always hoped to be in. Chicago’s just a great sports town and a really strong rugby town as well,” said Hardy. “The addition of the Chicago Hounds into the league has been great. They’re playing in a fantastic stadium here in Bridgeview, they’ve built a really strong foundation of fans in year one, and they’ve got a really cool brand around the ‘Chicago Hounds,’ they play into that.

Here is the full schedule for the first MLR Championship Final to be staged in Chicago.

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p,m.: Dawg Town Block Party – Food, Music, and Rugby

12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Pregame concert featuring DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)

2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: MLR Championship Final – New England vs. San Diego

4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Postgame concert featuring Dropkick Murphys