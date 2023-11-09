CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. has been named an American League Silver Slugger Award winner.

Robert Jr. batted .264/.315/.542 with 36 doubles, one triple, 38 home runs and 80 RBI in a career-high 145 games in 2023. This is his first Silver Slugger award, the first for a White Sox player since José Abreu, Tim Anderson and Eloy Jiménez all won in 2020 and the first ever by a White Sox center fielder.

“I feel very happy and humbled to win this award. This is the result of all the hard work that I did in preparation for this past season,” said Robert Jr. “My goal is to win every single award that exists in baseball, but the biggest one, my biggest goal is to win a World Series ring, to be a World Series Champion.”

Robert Jr. finished in the top ten of several offensive departments in the American League last season, including extra-base hit (T-2nd, 75), home runs (third), slugging percentage (third), OPS (5th, .857), total bases (7th, 296), OPS+ (7th, 103.1) and doubles (T-9th, 36). He also posted career highs in games played, at-bats, doubles, homers, RBI and steals.

Robert Jr. also became the first player in franchise history to record 35-plus doubles, 35-plus homers, 80-plus RBI, 90-plus runs scored and 20-plus stolen bases in a season, all the while being selected to his first ever MLB All-Star Game too.

Robert Jr. joins Albert Belle (1998), Magglio Ordóñez (2000, 2002), Jermaine Dye (2006), Carlos Quentin (2008) and Jiménez (2020) as the only White Sox outfielders to win the award, and Alexei Ramírez (2010) and Abreu (2014, 2018, 2020) as the only White Sox Cuban born players to be named Silver Sluggers.