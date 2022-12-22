CHICAGO – It’s a burst of arctic weather that the team has been expecting all week, so the Bears are getting prepared to keep fans safe and warm at Soldier Field on Saturday.

Ahead of their game that day at noon against the Buffalo Bills, the team has made a few changes to the gameday experience both inside and outside the stadium.

The Bears have announced a few changes inside and outside of Soldier Field for the game against the Bills Saturday due to the forecast for very cold weather and high winds. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/HLVloBLoTf — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) December 22, 2022

The team announced these changes as temperatures at kickoff are expected to be under 10 degrees with wind gusts upwards of 30-to-35 miles per hour. That will drive wind chills down to minus 10 to minus 15 degrees.

(Photo by Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images)

For fans who tailgate, the following will be prohibited in the lots around Soldier Field due to the cold and windy conditions:

Tents

Flags

Firepits/open fires

Deep fryers, any oil-based cooking or frying

Open flames

Infrared panel or propane heaters or any type

Tents, canopies, or umbrellas of any size

Tethered blimps, balloons, or other oversized inflatables

Along with those items, there will be grilling amendments in the tailgate lots with the use of charcoal grills being strongly discouraged.

(Photo by Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images)

Because of the weather, a few gates around Soldier Field will not open for Saturday’s game against the Bills:

Gate 3

Gate 5

Gate 7

Gate 12

Gate 23

Gate 50

Per the Bears, fans who normally use Gate 50 should consider using either Gate 38, 45, or 47.

(Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

For fans inside Soldier Field, one thing that will be allowed for the game is battery-operated clothing, which some may have to stay warm.

Cardboard to sit or stand on, however, will not be allowed into the stadium.

There will be two warming centers located inside the stadium for fans:

Gate 31 Plaza (behind section 146)

Service Level down the SW tunnel by the Dr. Pepper Patio.

Hot chocolate and coffee will be available to fans throughout the stadium and from in-seat vendors.

The Chicago Transit Authority will also have increased service on their #128 bus (Soldier Field Express from train stations) and #146 bus.