Chicago Union clinch spot in AUDL Championship Weekend

CHICAGO – After a dramatic finish Sunday against the Minnesota Wind Chill, the Chicago Union are central division champions.

“It’s not easy to come back from three scores. Fortunately, we’ve got an energetic bunch as you may have seen,” explained head coach Dave Woods. “We talked about overcoming adversity in our huddle and we did that.”

For those not familiar, the Union are Chicago’s professional ultimate frisbee team and overcoming a three-score deficit late in a game is not easy.

“I’ve been in this league for five years. I’ve played on three different teams. This is the biggest win we’ve ever had. This is the biggest team win this program has ever had,” smiled Union cutter Nate Goff. “I mean, we’re going to Championship Weekend.”

The Union now head to Washington D.C. for the American Ultimate Disc League Final Four along with the San Diego Growlers. The other two spots are still up for grabs. The semifinals are scheduled to begin Friday, September 10th with championship game to follow on Saturday.