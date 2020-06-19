Chicago teams honor the Juneteenth holiday

The Chicago Bears announced a Juneteenth Fundraiser to benefit the DuSable Museum on June 19th. (Courtesy: Chicago Bears)

CHICAGO – With the focus of the nation and the world on issues of racism against African-Americans and how to fix it, many are beginning to learn more about the Juneteenth holiday.

It marks the end of slavery on June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, announced that the Civil War was over and that all slaves were free. The holiday has received more attention in 2020 due to the issues of racism coming to the forefront following the death of George Floyd.

A number of Chicago’s teams joined other buisnesses in the city in paying tribute to the holiday.

1900 RTs = a $19,000 donation to the @DuSableMuseum of African American History.



In honor of #Juneteenth, help us promote a better understanding and appreciation of the achievements, contributions and experiences of the Black community.

Learn more: https://t.co/IhT3mhwMGM pic.twitter.com/o4IONBkjGG — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 19, 2020

The Chicago Bears gave their employees the day off in observance of Juneteenth, and it will remain a holiday moving forward. On Friday, the team had an online campaign to raise money for the DuSable Museum of African-American history.

A number of players also had video testimonials talking about a number of topics concerning race in America and supporting African-Americans.

The Bulls also announced that they also gave employees Juneteenth off and will continue to do so in the future. A few members of the team, including center Wendell Carter Jr., head coach Jim Boylen, assistant Karen Stack Umlauf, took part in the Faith in Justice and Peace Rally near Grant Park.

In solidarity with our neighbors across Chicago working for change and equity for everyone. pic.twitter.com/LMXIlmoY1E — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 19, 2020

Wendell Carter Jr., Jim Boylen, assistant coaches Nate Loenser and Karen Stack Umlauf, and other Bulls staff join peaceful Juneteenth march through Grant Park organized by Faith in Justice and Peace (FIJAP) pic.twitter.com/e4AMsxed9T — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) June 19, 2020

Members of the White Sox front office also took part in the march.

We're proud of members of our front office who are marching in the peaceful demonstration ending at Grant Park today. #Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/UPyzEZd5gC — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 19, 2020

Chicago Fire FC took a moment out of their training session to take a knee on Friday in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Other teams also had messages and events on their social media channels for Juneteenth.

Today, Principal Charles Anderson of Michele Clark High School (@MClarkEagles) is taking over our Instagram Story and bringing us along for the celebration of #Juneteenth in Chicago!



Follow along with Charles here: https://t.co/y112KIjDN6 https://t.co/3G30x6oGja — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 19, 2020

Join us in observing #Juneteenth and taking the opportunity to learn more about social justice. https://t.co/rpWMsfodfR pic.twitter.com/I0dVSFd6Mu — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 19, 2020

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in the Confederacy. While 46 states & DC recognize the holiday, Juneteenth is still not a national holiday. Today we're dedicating our channels to celebrating Juneteenth & amplifying Black voices. pic.twitter.com/5Uvi9tqAB4 — Chicago Red Stars (@chiredstarsPR) June 19, 2020