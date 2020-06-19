Chicago teams honor the Juneteenth holiday

CHICAGO – With the focus of the nation and the world on issues of racism against African-Americans and how to fix it, many are beginning to learn more about the Juneteenth holiday.
It marks the end of slavery on June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, announced that the Civil War was over and that all slaves were free. The holiday has received more attention in 2020 due to the issues of racism coming to the forefront following the death of George Floyd.
A number of Chicago’s teams joined other buisnesses in the city in paying tribute to the holiday.
The Chicago Bears gave their employees the day off in observance of Juneteenth, and it will remain a holiday moving forward. On Friday, the team had an online campaign to raise money for the DuSable Museum of African-American history.
A number of players also had video testimonials talking about a number of topics concerning race in America and supporting African-Americans.
The Bulls also announced that they also gave employees Juneteenth off and will continue to do so in the future. A few members of the team, including center Wendell Carter Jr., head coach Jim Boylen, assistant Karen Stack Umlauf, took part in the Faith in Justice and Peace Rally near Grant Park.
Members of the White Sox front office also took part in the march.
Chicago Fire FC took a moment out of their training session to take a knee on Friday in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Other teams also had messages and events on their social media channels for Juneteenth.