Chicago teams follow through on their pledge to aid voters on Election Day

CHICAGO – Since the start of professional sports this summer following the pause of most of them due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring, encouraging fans to vote has been an effort of leagues and teams across the board.

That’s the case here in Chicago, where all professional teams have been participating in campaigns to get people to vote before and on Election Day on Tuesday, November 3rd.

So far, each team’s commitment back in the summer has been fulfilled in the fall.

Chicago voters can drop off Vote By Mail Ballot Return Envelopes on Election Day at Wrigley Field!



— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 30, 2020

While they won’t be able to offer in-person voting, both Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field will both serve as places in which voters can drop off their ballots. The Cubs will have people drop off their ballots at the Gallagher Way Gate from 6 AM through 7 PM.

The White Sox will have their ballot pick-up at the same times on Shields Avenue, north of 35th Street, with drive-up service offered.

“We are delighted that we are seeing more and more Chicagoans use of our Secured Drop Boxes, and this will provide another option for fans on the South Side and the North Side to return their signed and sealed Ballot Return Envelopes,” said Chicago Board of Elections Chairwoman Marisel A. Hernandez in a news release.

Earlier this week, the United Center did the same, but have offered more to voters than just a drop-off spot.

Our next event is November 3!



In partnership with the Chicago Board of Elections, @ChicagoBulls and @NHLBlackhawks, our building will be an Election Day Super Site for Chicago voters.



— United Center (@UnitedCenter) October 29, 2020

The home of the Bulls and Blackhawks will serves as a “Super Site” for Election Day – one in which people can register to vote, vote in-person, or submit their mail-in votes. It’s the first time the venue has served this purpose since it opened in 1994.

Starting with training camp, the Bears have made voting a priority, as they registered players to vote as part of their check-in process at Halas Hall.

While Soldier Field is not being used as a voting site, the team will take November 3rd off from team activities to give players, staff, and other employees the chance to cast their ballots.