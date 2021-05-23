Chicago Steel capture Clark Cup title

FARGO, North Dakota – The Chicago Steel are now two-time Clark Cup champions after defeating the Fargo Force 3-1 Saturday night.

Steel forward Adam Fantilli was awarded the Playoffs MVP, finishing the postseason with nine points including a two-goal performance in the title game.

The win caps an impressive two year run by the Steel. They held the best record in the league in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic cut the season short. The club picked up right where they left off, leading the league in scoring for a second straight season and tallying a franchise record 265 goals.

The Steel scored in every game during the regular season, and only failed to tally a goal once during their 7-1 playoff run.

They have now captured two USHL titles in the last four Clark Cup Playoffs with three appearances in the last four finals.

A number of Steel players are expected to hear their name called in the upcoming NHL draft.