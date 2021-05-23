Chicago Steel capture Clark Cup title

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, North Dakota – The Chicago Steel are now two-time Clark Cup champions after defeating the Fargo Force 3-1 Saturday night.

Steel forward Adam Fantilli was awarded the Playoffs MVP, finishing the postseason with nine points including a two-goal performance in the title game.

The win caps an impressive two year run by the Steel. They held the best record in the league in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic cut the season short. The club picked up right where they left off, leading the league in scoring for a second straight season and tallying a franchise record 265 goals.

The Steel scored in every game during the regular season, and only failed to tally a goal once during their 7-1 playoff run.

They have now captured two USHL titles in the last four Clark Cup Playoffs with three appearances in the last four finals.

A number of Steel players are expected to hear their name called in the upcoming NHL draft.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News