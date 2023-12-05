CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is one step closer to having a brand new DI collegiate football team after Chicago State University accepted an invitation to join the Northeast Conference (NEC) Tuesday.

“It’s a great day to be a Cougar,” said Chicago State athletic director Monique Carroll at a press conference. “This is a special day for the Cougar community and the NEC community.”

The invitation extended full membership to CSU’s 13 current varsity sports, with a women’s triathlon program set to be added next autumn, but the move also opens the door for the school to start a brand new football program as well.

“It would be a natural synergy to throw football into their conference,” Carroll said. “Now, we can look at the teams we would compete against and make sure we can match that with the talent we bring in.”

The Cougars currently have men’s teams in basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, tennis and track & field, while also having women’s teams in basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, tennis, track & field and volleyball.

The NEC offers DI-level competition for all sports at each of their member schools, which includes football at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level. Full member schools in the NEC include Central Connecticut, Farleigh Dickinson, Le Moyne, Long Island, Merrimack, Sacred Heart, Saint francis, Stonehill and Wagner.

School officials said the process of joining the NEC would be complete by July 2024, but not with a football team in the fold yet. Fundraising would being in 2024, with the goal of adding a football program by 2025.