NEW YORK – The league had three dozen new players drafted into the league on Monday night, but that wasn’t the only big story for the WNBA on that day.

That’s because the league is going to make things a lot easier for players tohit the road for games during the 2023 season and beyond.

Today, the @WNBA announced an expansion of charter flights for teams in 2023, including all postseason games, Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game, and back-to-back regular season games. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/nIfpmdvxnv — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 10, 2023

The league has expanded its charter flight program to include more trips than in previous years starting with the games played this spring.

For the upcoming 2023 season and beyond, teams will have charter flights for the entire WNBA playoffs, from the first round till the finals. Teams that also make the in-season Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game will also get charter flights as well.

During the regular season, teams will also have charter flights when they have back-to-back games on the schedule.

Before, there were only a select few times that teams would get charter flights, which did include the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup title game and the WNBA Finals in 2022.

“We continue the hard work of transforming the business of the league, and the ability to

expand this program is a direct result of that,” said WNBA commissioner Cathy

Engelbert in a statement. “Since joining the league a few years ago, a goal of mine has been to

enhance the overall player experience and, in that regard, make incremental

improvements where we are able to do so and when we believe the economic model

would support it for the long-term.

“I’m pleased that we are able to broaden the program this year for the players. As the league continues to grow, we will look to do more in the

future.”

The 2023 WNBA regular season gets underway on Friday, May 19 with the Chicago Sky playing in one of the four games on opening night. They’ll face the Minnesota Lynx at 7 p.m. in Minneapolis.