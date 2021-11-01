WNBA champ Chicago Sky honored by CTA with celebratory trains

The Chicago Transit Authority is honoring the WNBA champions with specially-designed Chicago Sky trains. (Photo: Courtesy of CTA)

CHICAGO — The reigning WNBA champions will be honored with specially-designed Chicago Sky trains.

The rail cars will feature the Sky’s signature yellow and blue colors.

Starting Monday, the train cars will run on the CTA Green Line, where they’ll pass Wintrust Arena, the Sky’s home court and site of where they clinched the WNBA championship this year.

Let’s hear it for the @chicagosky! We’re proud to honor our #WNBA Champions with a #SkyTown celebratory train wrap. Look for our specially-designed, blue-and-yellow rail cars rolling on the Green Line, beginning Monday 11/1!https://t.co/yU9Zhf7LXw pic.twitter.com/8nSPzGFXQz — cta (@cta) November 1, 2021

Locals can ride on the Chicago Sky train through the end of the year.

It’s not the first time CTA has created unique designs for its rail cars. The transit agency previously honored the World Series Champion Chicago White Sox in 2005 and again in 2016.