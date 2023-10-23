Subria Whitaker of Grow The Game joins “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now to talk about the Chicago Sky’s upcoming offseason & the hire of Teresa Weatherspoon.

CHICAGO — Once again, the Chicago Sky are starting a new era of their franchise in 2024.

Last year, the team was moving on from Courtney Vandersloot, Candace Parker, Allie Quigley, Emma Meesseman, and Azura Stevens in a major reshaping of their roster around All-Star Kahleah Copper.

Now the team is replacing head coach and general manager James Wade, who made a number of deals to reshape the roster for 2023. This time the job will be split, with Basketball Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon taking the head coaching position with a general manager still to be hired.

She’ll be introduced at a news conference on Tuesday morning at Wintrust Arena.

Yet this is just the start of getting the Sky back to the championship level they were at just a year ago before the high-profile departures. The team has Copper on a new two-year deal with Marina Mabrey, Isabelle Harrison, Elizabeth Williams, and Dana Evans locked up through 2025.

The team won’t have a first round pick this upcoming year in a very talent-heavy draft, so whoever the new general manager is will have to build through trades or free agency.

Subria Whitaker of Grow The Game joined “9 Good Minutes” to talk about all of these topics on the Sky this week ahead of Weatherspoon’s official introduction on Tuesday.

You can watch her conversation with Larry Hawley in the video above.