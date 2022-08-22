CHICAGO – He’s already been named the league’s Coach of the Year before, earning that honor during his first season with the team.

Now James Wade has another addition to his hardware collection that continues to grow with the Chicago Sky.

The team’s general manager was named the WNBA’s Basketball Executive of the Year Award after the team assembled broke the franchise record for victories in a season.

Votes were taken from one executive from every franchise, who each submitted a first, second, and third place selection. Wade appeared on 11 ballots, which was the most, with Atlanta Dream general manager and executive vice president Dan Padover coming in second with seven.

Wade was chosen after he was able to successfully keep the majority of the core of the Sky’s 2021 WNBA championship team together while also adding All-Star Emma Meesseman to the mix. The general manager was able to successfully re-sign WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper, four-time WNBA All-Star Courtney Vandersloot, and three-time WNBA All-Star Alie Quigley.

The team went 26-10 during the regular season, breaking the franchise record for wins that was originally set in 2013 with 24, which earned them the second seed for the postseason.

At the moment, the Sky are in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs as they’ll play the New York Liberty in a winner-take-all Game 3 of the series at 8 PM at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

This is the second major award for Wade since joining the Sky as he won the WNBA’s Coach of the Year Award in 2019 when he led the team to the playoffs and a postseason win over the Mercury in the single-elimination first round.