INDIANAPOLIS – One of the biggest questions for the Sky as they started this season was how they would play as a reigning WNBA champion for the first time.

Could they keep up the strong play they showed late last season to win the title in 2022?

Over the course of 22 games, they’ve answered that question in the affirmative.

The reigning WNBA champion @chicagosky looked the part in a strong first half they completed tonight with a 93-84 win over the Fever in Indy. They are alone at the top of the WNBA standings with a 16-6 record. Up next: Chicago's first WNBA All-Star Weekend. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/C0iiWPd8cX — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 8, 2022

The Sky scored a decisive 93-84 win over the Fever in Indianapolis on Thursday night to finish an outstanding first half of the season where they find themselves at the top of the WNBA standings. The victory puts them at 16-6 on the season, putting them a game ahead of the Aces heading into the All-Star break.

“We’re getting our chemistry down,” said head coach and general manager James Wade on the team’s improvement since the beginning of the season. “We’re more solidified and we’re playing with a sense of urgency and we’re coming into form with who we want to be.”

That’s especially been the case over the last 11 games, when the Sky have been at their best with a full complement of players on the roster. With the group together as a whole, including Kahleah Copper and Julie Allemand joining the team after overseas commitments, they’ve won 9-of-11 games to put themselves in first place in the league.

It’s a great time to have that happen, too, considering the women’s basketball world will be focused on the Sky for WNBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. Wade will serve as a head coach and Candace Parker as a starter, with Kahleah Copper, Courtney Vandersloot, and Emma Meesseman taking part in the festivities as reserves.

Allie Quigley will take part in the three-point contest on Saturday as she goes for a fourth win in the competition.