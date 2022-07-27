CHICAGO – Just about everything that could go their way during the 2022 season has for the reigning WNBA champions.

But Tuesday was an exception to that for the Sky, as one of their emerging rivals had a great night against them at Wintrust Arena.

A big start by the Aces in which they led by 19 points after the first quarter proved too much for the Sky to overcome as they lost the Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game 93-83 on Tuesday evening. It’s the second year that the league has staged the in-season tournament and it was the first appearance for both teams in the title contest.

Las Vegas was on the ball right from the tipoff as they scored the game’s first 13 points and were never behind. As the Sky struggled with their shooting early, the Aces grabbed a 33-14 lead after the first ten minutes and would hold the advantage the rest of the way.

The Sky would get the lead down to seven towards the end of the third quarter, but the Aces would maintain the double-digit advantage through the fourth quarter to pick up the Commissioner’s Cup victory.

Kelsey Plum led the way for the Aces with 24 points while game MVP Chelsea Gray had 19 for Las Vegas, who has now won 2-of-3 meetings with the Sky this season.

Candace Parker had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the hosts with Emma Meesseman and Kahleah Copper each scoring 18 points. After missing four contests while in the WNBA’s concussion protocol, Courtney Vandersloot played 22 minutes with eight points and four assists.

This game doesn’t count in the regular season standings as the Sky maintains their one-game lead over the Aces in the overall league standings. They’re back on the floor Friday against the Liberty at Wintrust Arena as they have eight games left in the regular season.

They’ll meet Las Vegas on their home floor in their second-to-last game of the regular season on August 11th.