CHICAGO – Last fall, they completed their first WNBA championship season in the 16-year history of their franchise. As they play in the 2022 campaign, they’re looking to become the first repeat champion in the league in 20 seasons.

But as the Sky continue that journey, there is one more WNBA trophy they can add to their collection on Tuesday night: The Commissioner’s Cup.

It’s the new in-season tournament conducted by the league that debuted back in 2021, with each team playing ten contests that are counted in the standings. During the 2022 season, the Sky have gone 9-1 in those games, earning them the right to play in a special Commissioner’s Cup title game on Tuesday night.

They’ll host the Las Vegas Aces at Wintrust Arena at 7:30 PM looking for their first win in the competition that benefits the players and an organization in town. There is a prize pool of $500,000 for the Commissioner’s Cup, with each player on the winning team being able to earn in excess of $30,000 while the runners-up get $10,000 per player.

The league will also distribute at least $165,000 to charities designated by each team before the tournament began, with the Sky raising money for “My Block, My Hood, My City.”

Good news comes from the injury report for the Sky as All-Star point guard Courtney Vandersloot returns for the game after missing the last four contests as she was in the WNBA’s concussion protocol.

So far in 2022, the Commissioner’s Cup finalists have split their regular season meetings, with each winning on the road. The Aces beat the Sky 83-76 on May 28th with the reigning WNBA champions returning the favor with a 104-95 win in Las Vegas on June 21st.

That’s been part of the Sky’s 21-7 regular season so far that has them on the top of the WNBA standings that has them a game ahead of the Aces for first place. While that race will go until the end of the regular season, a chance to add another trophy to the case comes between the two teams on Tuesday night.