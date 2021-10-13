Sky fall to Phoenix Mercury 91-86 in Game 2 of WNBA Finals

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury drives to the basket against Candace Parker #3 of the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Courtney Vandersloot’s lay-up with four seconds to go in regulation helped the Sky force overtime with the Mercury in Phoenix in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. But the Arizona-based women’s basketball team heated up in the extra quarter, defeating Chicago’s team 91-86.

Mercury guard Diana Taurasi opened the overtime period with a four-point play. The Mercury pulled ahead by six, 86-79, before the Sky scored seven unanswered to tie the game with 2:20 to play.

Another Taurasi three-pointer broke the tie. Inbounding the ball with 31 seconds to play, a lay-up by Mercury guard Skyler Diggins-Smith put the team up 91-86 with 12.8 left in overtime.

The Sky could not recover, losing the second of a five-game series.

Vandersloot led the way with 20 points and 14 assists on the night. Kahleah Copper scored 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Candance Parker finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Now tied at 1-1, the Chicago Sky return home to Wintrust Arena on Friday in front of a sellout crowd.