Sky coach’s family makes trek all the way from France to cheer in championships

With the Chicago Sky on the verge of their first WNBA Championship, there was no way the family of general manager and head coach James Wade would miss the chance to be there in person –even if it meant traveling 4,000 miles to attend.

“I feel both tired, jet lagged and so excited,” said Edwige Lawson-Wade, James Wade’s wife.

Lawson-Wade and the couple’s 5-year-old son Jet Wade are used to watching Sky games in the middle of the night from their home in France – but they had a front row seat for Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Friday.

“Chicago is ready for a champion, and we can feel it with the excitement,” Lawson-Wade said. “The building is full; everybody is behind the team.”

Wade has led his basketball family on the brink of a championship without seeing his wife and son in person since August.

“James and I have been together for 20 years, we were both (basketball) players, so long distance we know,” Lawson-Wade said.

The couple use FaceTime to stay in touch and share meals together across an ocean. Lawson-Wade –who is a pro basketball scout and consultant– played six seasons in the WNBA – against both Candace Parker and Diana Taurasi, the later of whom she also played with in Russia.

“There are not that many pointers to guard Taurasi,” she said with a laugh when asked if she had any advice for her husband to slow down the Mercury star.

Jet’s favorite player is Courtney Vandersloot, and he sported her jersey to Game 3. The youngster has also picked up the basketball bug from his parents.

“We play basketball every day, our living room is a court, he loves the games and knows the players,” Lawson-Wade said. “This is a basketball family.”

James and Jet bond not just over basketball but popcorn too, with the Sky coach eating some before each game to remind him of the movie nights with his son.

“That’s their special time just the two of them,” Lawson-Wade said. It’s special for them every time they can be together, they enjoy it. Jet loves his dad. Popcorn is something special for them.”

The whole Sky fan base is getting its popcorn ready for what they hope is a special Sunday.