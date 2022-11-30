CHICAGO – There are still a few things to figure out with the team when it comes to the final roster, but at least head coach and general manager James Wade knows the path his team will take on their quest for a WNBA championship this spring and summer.

It’s going to be the longest in league history, too.

– Season Opener – Fri. May 19 at Minnesota

– Home Opener – Fri. May 26 vs Washington.

On Wednesday, the WNBA announced the full slate for the record 40-game regular season, with play beginning for teams on Friday, May 19. The Sky will open up their 18th season of play against the Minnesota Lynx at 7 p.m. that evening as they start the campaign with a pair of road games.

The home opener at Wintrust Arena will be on Friday, May 26 against the Washington Mystics at 7 p.m. as part of a two-game homestand that includes a game against the Wings on Sunday, May 28. Those will be the first two of 20 home games this season that includes five Saturday and Sunday games along with six contests on Friday nights.

On Saturday, July 19, the league will host their annual All-Star game at a city and venue that has still yet to be determined.

For a third-straight year, the Commissioner’s Cup will return to the WNBA and will consist of ten regular season games before the All-Star Break.

On Sunday, September 10th, the WNBA season will conclude, with the Sky facing the Sun on the road.

Here is the full Chicago Sky 2023 Schedule, with games featuring an asterisk counting in the Commissioner’s Cup standings:

Friday, May 19, @ Minnesota, 7:00 PM

Sunday, May 21, @ Phoenix, TBD

Friday, May 26, vs. Washington, 7:00 PM*

Sunday, May 28, vs. Dallas, 5:00 PM

Tuesday, May 30, @ Atlanta, 6:00 PM*

Friday, June 3, vs. New York, 7:00 PM*

Sunday, June 4, @ New York, 1:00 PM*

Tuesday, June 6, vs. Indiana, 7:00 PM*

Friday, June 9, @ Los Angeles, 9:00 PM

Sunday, June 11, @ Las Vegas, 2:00 PM

Thursday, June 15, vs. Indiana, 7:00 PM

Sunday, June 18, @ Washington, 2:00 PM*

Thursday, June 22, vs. Washington, 7:00 PM

Sunday, June 25, @ Connecticut, 12:00 PM*

Wednesday, June 28, vs. Los Angeles, 11:00 AM

Friday, June 30, vs. Los Angeles, 7:00 PM

Sunday, July 2, @ Indiana, 3:00 PM*

Friday, July 7, vs. Atlanta, 7:00 PM*

Sunday, July 9, vs. Atlanta, 7:00 PM

Wednesday, July 12, vs. Connecticut, 11:00 AM*

Thursday, July 13-Monday, July 17, All-Star break

Saturday, July 15, 2023 AT&T All-Star Game

Thursday, July 20, @ Phoenix, 9:00 PM

Saturday, July 22, @ Seattle, 2:00 PM

Tuesday, July 25, vs. Las Vegas, 6:00 PM

Friday, July 28, vs. Seattle, 7:00 PM

Sunday, July 30, vs. Phoenix, 3:00 PM

Friday, August 4, @ Dallas, 7:00 PM

Sunday, August 6, @ Dallas, 3:00 PM

Tuesday, August 8, vs. Minnesota, 7:00 PM

Friday, August 11, @ New York, 6:30 PM

Sunday, August 13, @ Washington, 12:00 PM

Friday, August 18, @ Atlanta, 6:30 PM

Sunday, August 20, vs. Connecticut, 5:00 PM

Tuesday, August 22, vs. Seattle, 7:00 PM

Thursday, August 24, vs. Las Vegas, 7:00 PM

Sunday, August 27, @ Seattle, 5:00 PM

Tuesday, August 29, @ Los Angeles, 9:00 PM

Sunday, September 3, vs. New York, 2:00 PM

Tuesday, September 5, @ Indiana, 6:00 PM

Friday, September 8, vs. Minnesota, 7:00 PM

Sunday, September 10, @ Connecticut, 12:00 PM