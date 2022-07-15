Rebekah Gardner scores two of her game-high 18 points in a win over the Sparks on July 14th.

LOS ANGELES – After getting the highest point total of her tenure with the Sky on Tuesday night, Candace Parker was quick to not take the offensive outburst too seriously.

“I feel like our team is so special that, on any given night, I feel like it could be anybody’s night,” said Parker when she had 31 points in a win over the Dream at Wintrust Arena.

In that moment, the seven-time All-Star was a bit prophetic, because two nights later, the spotlight went away from her in the scoring department and onto a rookie in Los Angeles.

For the first time in her career, Candace Parker was held without a point in a WNBA game, yet the Sky would still roll to a third-straight win behind the efforts of Rebekah Gardner. Her 18 points and ten rebounds aided the team’s 80-68 win over the Sparks at Crypto.com Arena as the team improves a WNBA-best 18-6 record on the season.

Gardner came up with her first career double-double in the WNBA as she hit 8-of-11 shots from the floor, had four offensive and six defensive rebounds in the victory. After spending a number of seasons overseas in professional basketball, the forward has made a major impact in her first season with the Sky, averaging 9.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest in 23 games.

As for Parker, she got the job done on the glass by leading the team with 11 rebounds but failed to hit any of her 11 shots from the field. Her season low for points before Thursday was four against the Liberty on June 12th.

The Sky also won that game as well, proving Parker’s point from Tuesday night right for this team in 2022.