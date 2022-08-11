CHICAGO – The road to a repeat championship begins next week for the team, but they can make their path a bit easier with a victory in their penultimate regular season contest.

The Sky will face the Aces on Thursday evening in Las Vegas with a chance to clinch the top seed in the WNBA Playoffs with a victory. That means that the team would have home floor advantage throughout the playoffs at Wintrust Arena, where they’ve gone 14-5 this season including the Commissioner’s Cup.

It would certainly put a great cap on what has been the best regular season in the Sky’s history and make their road to winning the WNBA’s first back-to-back championships in 20 years a little easier.

Maggie Hendricks, who covers the WNBA for Bally Sports, discussed what that would mean to the Sky on this edition of “9 Good Minutes” on Chicago Sports on WGN News Now on Thursday.

Along with the seeding for the playoffs, Maggie also talked about a number of topics on the team that have come up over the last three months and what’s ahead for the playoffs. That included Candace Parker’s continued excellence, Emma Meesseman’s strong first season with the Sky, and James Wade’s WNBA Coach of the Year chances.

Along with the Sky, Maggie also discussed the Cubs’ Field of Dreams game and what direction the franchise is heading after another difficult season in 2022. She also talked Bears and the continuing contract saga with linebacker Roquan Smith.

You can watch Maggie’s full interview with Larry Hawley in the video above.