Gov. Pritzker, state lawmakers honor WNBA champs Chicago Sky

CHICAGO — A broken sprinkler caused thousands of dollars in flooding damage at the Little Sisters of the Poor's North Side elderly care facility Tuesday. And now the organization that does so much for others could use a little help.

It was early Tuesday morning when the sisters at the facility in the 2300 block of North Lakewood Avenue noticed something was wrong.

“At 4:16 this morning the fire alarm started going off,” Sister Charles Patricia said. “And we got up and went to see what the problem was. A sprinkler had broke. … and we had very significant flooding on the third floor that went down to lower floors. The flooding mainly took place in the office area.”