Gov. Pritzker, state lawmakers honor WNBA champs Chicago Sky

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker and state lawmakers honored the newly crowned WNBA champion Chicago Sky on Tuesday.
Lawmakers in Springfield saluted the women’s basketball team and posed for pictures.
Pritzker said the win was well-deserved and much-needed for the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago. Representative Lindsey LaPointe (D) said as a young woman who played sports all of her life, the championship win for the Sky was a joyous occasion. She said the milestone let girls across the region know there is a place for women in professional sports.