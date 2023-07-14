CHICAGO — A Chicago native who made his name in basketball in the NBA is now making an investment in his hometown WNBA team.

On social media on Friday, Dwyane Wade confirmed that he’s joining the Chicago Sky’s ownership group in one of his biggest moves since retiring from the game in 2019.

“It’s an incredible feeling being on this side of history. To see growth, on the business side, for something that I’ve been passionate about my whole life is an amazing feeling. It’s official! This is for the home team– literally. I know the home team will make you feel some type of Wade,” said Wade on Twitter on Friday morning, confirming his joining of the ownership group.

The Sky responded to that on the social media platform by saying “Welcome HOME, Flash.”

Growing up in Chicago and then Robbins, Wade first made a name for himself at Richards High School in Oak Lawn. After a strong career at Marquette, where he was named a consensus All-American in the 2002-2003 season, Wade began a 16-year NBA career where he became one of the best players in the game.

Spending most of his time with the Miami Heat with quick stops with the Bulls (2016-2017) and Cavaliers (part of 2017-2018 season) Wade won three NBA championships, made two All-NBA first teams, was a 13-time All-Star, won the league’s scoring title in 2008-2009, and was named to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team.

Michael Alter is the principal owner of the Chicago Sky franchise, which as been the case since its inception in 2006. Recently, a group of eight people bought a 10 percent stake in the team, including Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts and Foot Locker CEO Mary Dillon.