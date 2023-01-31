CHICAGO — Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot has announced she is leaving the team and will pursue basketball overseas.

Vandersloot shared on social media that she is grateful to the Sky organization, which drafted her third overall in the 2011 WNBA Draft. “[Twelve] years later, it became a place I call home. One of the biggest blessings in my life was meeting my wife and together building a championship team in her city.”

Vandersloot, who is married to Sky guard Allie Quigley, thanked her teammates, coaches, staff, and supporters for “making my time in Chicago special.”

“To my Sky fans, especially my Skyriders, you have been absolutely amazing and I cannot thank you enough for your support and riding for me from the beginning,” she continued. “I get chills when I think about hearing Slooooooot from the crowds! Your support never wavered and I’m tremendously grateful for that!”

Vandersloot will join the Fenerbahce Alagoz Holding, a EuroLeague women’s basketball team based in Turkey. She did not announce which WNBA team she will play for next season, however. Players can sign contracts and offer sheets beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The 33-year-old guard is the second prolific Sky player to leave the team after Candace Parker announced this past weekend that she would sign with the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

Vandersloot averaged 11.8 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists last season. She also led the team in three-point shooting, averaging 36.7% from behind the arch.

The Sky finished 26-10, clinching the No. 2 seed behind the eventual champ, Aces. Chicago fell to the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA playoff semifinals.

Vandersloot was part of the Sky’s WNBA championship run in 2021.

“It’s goodbye for now, but thank you forever,” Vandersloot said in closing.