CHICAGO – Seeing No. 22 on the floor for the Sky hasn’t been a good thing for the Lynx in 2022, especially when time is ticking down.

That was the case on Sunday when Courtney Vandersloot sent Minnesota to defeat with some last-second heroics that earned the guard an honor from the WNBA.

Tied with time ticking down at Wintrust Arena, Vandersloot got open on the wing and knocked down a three-pointer to give the Sky an 88-85 victory. The guard jumped around for joy in celebration with her teammates while the stunned Lynx stared on from their bench.

Vandersloot’s shot finished off her team-high 18-point evening and helped the Sky to a third-straight win. That vaulted them ahead of the Sun for second place in the WNBA standings as they now sit 1 1/2 games behind the Aces for first place.

This is the second time that Vandersloot has helped the Sky beat the Lynx with her play in the final minute. On May 14th, she scored five points in the final 38 seconds of the game to help the team to an 82-78 win in Minneapolis.

Congrats to @chicagosky guard Courtney Vandersloot, who was named the WNBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for a seventh time in her career on Monday. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/VeGPUts6fE — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 27, 2022

This effort along with the ones in wins over Las Vegas and Los Angeles earned Vandersloot the WNBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the seventh time in her career.

During the three games, Vandersloot averaged 19.3 points, five assissts, and 3.3 rebounds a game, including a season-high 25 points in the comeback win over the Aces. The guard is now averaging 12.6 poins and 6.7 assists per contest, with the latter ranking second in the WNBA.