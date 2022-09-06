UNCASVILLE, CT. – For the second time in these WNBA Playoffs in 2022, the Sky have the opportunity to close out one of their opponents while taking another step toward a repeat championship.

Lately, when they’ve been presented this opportunity, they’ve done pretty well.

Game 4 of the WNBA Semifinals is Tuesday night against the Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena at 7 PM and with a win, the Sky would make it to their second league finals in as many years. It would also be just the second time that they would reach the championship round in what’s been a renaissance for the 17-year-old franchise.

After dropping Game 1 to Connecticut at home, the Sky came back to win Game 2 at Wintrust Arena then Game 3 at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday to give them the shot to close things out on Tuesday.

Recent history would seem to indicate they’d be up for this challenge since the team has played very well in their current run in closeout games. The Sky have won their last five closeout games, with three of those coming in a best-of-3 or best-of-5 series.

Here are their recent closeout contest results:

2021 First Round (Single Elimination) – Sky 81 Wings 64 (Wintrust Arena)

2021 Second Round (Single Elimination) – Sky 89 Lynx 76 (Target Center)

2021 WNBA Semifinals Game 4 – Sky 79 Sun 69 (Wintrust Arena)

2021 WNBA Finals Game 4 – Sky 80 Mercury 74 (Wintrust Arena)

2022 WNBA First Round Game 3 – Sky 90 Liberty 72 (Barclays Center)

The last game the Sky lost with the chance to move on in a series was in 2020 at the Bradenton “Bubble,” when they lost to Connecticut 94-81 in the single-elimination first round. In 2019, the first year under head coach James Wade, the team won a first round single-elimination contest again the Mercury at Wintrust Arena before losing in the one-game second round to the Aces in Las Vegas.

Since making the playoffs for the first time in 2013, the Sky are 9-5 in closeout games, including single-elimination contests.