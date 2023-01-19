CHICAGO – While there are still a number of questions to answer when it comes to the team they’ll put on the floor this spring and summer, the Chicago Sky know they’ll make at least history in one way in 2023.

This week, the WNBA announced that the team will face the Minnesota Lynx in the first-ever WNBA Canada Game, with the exhibition contest being played on Saturday, May 13 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

It’s the first time the league has staged a game in the country and will precede the start of the WNBA regular season on May 19.

“It is monumental to be a part of history when it comes to being the first WNBA team to play a game in Canada,” said Sky head coach and general manager James Wade in a statement from the team. “This WNBA introduction will be a key moment when it comes to high-level professional basketball expanding into Canada and we are very excited to partake in growing the sport there.

“Being part of this story is amazing for an organization like the Chicago Sky and we cannot wait to grow the game in another country.”

The game in Canada marks the third time the league has played a preseason game outside of the United States. In 2004, the Detroit Shock and San Antonio Silver Stars played in Monterrey, Mexico, then in 2011, the Atlanta Dream traveled to Manchester, England to face the Standard Life Great Britain Women’s basketball team.

Coming off a season where they advanced to the WNBA Semifinals, the Sky have seven free agents, with six of them being unrestricted, including Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, and Emma Messeman.

The team is scheduled to open the regular season on Friday, May 19 against the Lynx at the Target Center in Minneapolis.