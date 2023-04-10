CHICAGO — The Chicago Sky added a couple pieces to their lineup ahead of the 2023 WNBA season Monday.

Monday night, the WNBA hosted their annual draft ahead of the leagues 28th season.

The Chicago Sky did not own a pick in the first round, but they made sure to make a splash when their name was called.

With the 23rd pick in the second round, the Chicago Sky selected Kayana Traylor, from Martinsville High School and Virginia Tech.

Traylor, the 5-foot-9 guard, started her collegiate career at Purdue University before she transferred to Virginia Tech for the 2022-23 season.

She helped the number 1 ranked Virginia Tech Hokies to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four, before falling to the champion Louisiana State Tigers.

Trayler averaged 9.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and three assists in 156 games during her three years of playing college basketball.

With the 35th pick in the third round, the Chicago Sky selected Kseniya Malashka, from Middle Tennessee State University.

With the 35th pick of the 2023 #WNBADraft, we select Kseniya Malashka!#skytown pic.twitter.com/QkG8IJhZbb — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) April 11, 2023

Malashka, the six-foot forward, started her collegiate career at Virginia Commonwealth for two seasons before transferring to Middle Tennessee for the 2022-23 season.

In 128 college games, Malashka seemed to have a standout year with averaging 15 points, five rebounds and an assist. She is a 72% free throw shooter, which can only benefit the Sky this upcoming season.

Malashka and Middle Tennessee lost in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Women’s basketball tournament to the sixth-ranked Colorado Buffaloes.

In 2022, the Chicago Sky did not select anyone in the WNBA draft.

The Chicago Sky finished the second best record in the league, but fell to the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA Semifinals.

Congratulations to both players and welcome to Chicago!