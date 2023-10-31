CHICAGO — Before November, both major positions for the Chicago Sky have been filled as they start to look ahead to the 2024 season.

Now they’ve found their general manager to shape their team for the future, and it’s someone quite familiar with the organization.

The @chicagosky have named Jeff Pagliocca their new general manager.

He previously served as the team’s director of of skill development and is also the founder of Deerfield’s Evolution Athletics.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/hXQFU0hbIq — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 31, 2023

On Tuesday, the team announced that Jeff Pagliocca has been promoted to the position, taking over for James Wade, who held that position along with head coach until he resigned in July.

The Long Grove native spent the last four seasons assisting with player development for the Sky and advising Wade. During the 2023 campaign, he was the team’s director of skill development.

Pagliocca’s hire comes a week after the Sky officially introduced Basketball Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon as head coach.

“We are delighted to welcome Jeff Pagliocca as the Chicago Sky’s new General Manager to identify and build the roster that will be a model for sustained success,” said Sky president and CEO Adam Fox in a statement. “Jeff’s expertise in player development and data driven talent evaluation, sophisticated basketball IQ, and his incredible relationships with players make him the perfect choice to complement Coach Weatherspoon as we strive for another championship in Chicago.”

Pagliocca has been working with top-tier basketball players at all levels on skill development for 20 years, having founded Evolution Athletics in Deerfield. He’s also been praised for his ability to scout players both in-person and through film.

“I am beyond grateful to be named the new General Manager of the Chicago Sky,” Pagliocca said. “I’m very proud to partner with Coach Weatherspoon and the Sky front office to shape a championship-caliber roster. With a strong background in strategy, player development, and tenure with this team, I am eager to build upon our tradition of excellence, hard work, and winning, in this energizing new chapter of Sky basketball. Expect us to bring unmatched toughness, grit, and relentless competitive spirit to Chicago.”