CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Sky coach and general manager James Wade is stepping down to take an assistant coaching job with the Toronto Raptors.

Wade helped lead the team to its first WNBA championship in 2021 and had an 81-59 record with the team since taking over as head coach in 2019. Previously, he was an assistant with the San Antonio Stars and Minnesota Lynx.

“We are thrilled that James can fulfill a lifelong dream to join the NBA, and we send him our warmest congratulations and best wishes,” Sky Principal Owner Michael Alter said. “We thank James for establishing a winning, team-oriented culture in Chicago and leading the Sky to our first ever WNBA Championship in 2021.”

The Sky announced Emre Vatansever as the interim GM and head coach. Chicago is 7-9 on the season after Friday night’s 86-78 win over Los Angeles.

Chicago lost four starters from the championship team over the last two years, except for Kahleah Copper.