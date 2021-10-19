Chicago Sky celebration to kick off Tuesday morning

CHICAGO — The celebration in honor of the Chicago Sky’s big win will kick off Tuesday morning.

The city is hosting a celebration for the WNBA champions at Millennium Park with a parade beginning at Wintrust Arena and ending at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion for a rally slated to begin at noon.

The Sky is slated to leave Wintrust Arena at 11 a.m., traveling north on Michigan Avenue from Roosevelt Road to Randolph Street, heading east to Pritzker Pavilion. Chance the Rapper is expected to speak at the rally.

The rally at Pritzker Pavilion is free and open to the public, though attendees are required to pass through security screenings at Michigan Avenue and Monroe Street. Guests are asked to leave bags at home.

While attendees are not required to be vaccinated to attend, it is highly encouraged.

Millennium Park opens at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, with the Pritzker Pavilion opening at 10 a.m.

Rolling street closures are expected to start after 10 a.m. on Indiana Avenue from 21st Street to Cermak Road, as well as on Michigan Avenue from Roosevelt Road to Randolph Street. Streets will be reopened after the motorcade passes.

Randolph Street between Michigan Avenue and Upper Columbus will also be closed briefly once the Sky buses arrive at Millennium Park.

The Sky won their first WNBA championship with a 80-74 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.

“When you think about this season, they started 0-7, 0-7, but you could see the seeds of the championship. This is a team that played really tough defense. They just kept at it,” Lightfoot said.