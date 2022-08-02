CHICAGO – Over the entire summer, they’ve shown why they were the WNBA champions last fall and why they are a candidate to do so again in 2022.

July had a lot to do with that, as the Sky played strong basketball over the course of 31 days and have put themselves in a position to finish the regular season strong in August.

That road starts on Tuesday night when they host the Dallas Wings at Wintrust Arena as they play the first of their final six regular season games. The Sky have already clinched their spot in the postseason, but they still have work to do to get the home floor advantage for the WNBA Playoffs.

Coming into Tuesday’s contest, the Sky maintains a one-game lead over the Las Vegas Aces for first overall in the WNBA. They are currently three games ahead of the Connecticut Sun, whom they defeated 95-92 on the road on Sunday.

The @WNBA has announced that @chicagosky head coach James Wade has been named the league’s coach of the month for July. The Sky went 9-2 in that stretch while also serving as a head coach in the All-Star Game. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/JJYPpalGme — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 2, 2022

A 9-2 month of July has put the Sky in this position, one in which head coach James Wade was named the league’s Coach of the Month with guard Courtney Vandersloot earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week in the final days of July.

Candace Parker, who has missed the last two games due to a non-COVID-related illness, is probably for Tuesday night’s contest. They’ll need her as they look to lock up the top seed for the playoffs over the next few weeks, and here’s what the schedule looks like:

Friday – vs Mystics – 7 PM

Sunday – vs Sun – 12 PM

Aug. 9th -vs Storm – 7 PM

Aug. 11th – at Aces – 9 PM

Aug. 14th – at Mercury – 4 PM

At 23-7, the Sky are one win away from tying their franchise record for victories in a season with 24 (2013), and with every triumph in August, they’re a step closer to putting themselves in the best position for the playoffs.