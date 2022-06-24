LOS ANGELES – It was in this town and that arena where the native of Naperville made plenty of memories in her legendary career in the Women’s National Basketball Association.

It was named the Staples Center when Candace Parker played for the Los Angeles Sparks from 2008 through the 2019 season (2020 was played in the Bradenton “Bubble” due to the COVID-19 Pandemic). She returned for the first time as a member of the Chicago Sky on Thursday night with the venue now called Crypto.com Arena.

But no matter what the place is called, it still witnessed more history from the now seven-time WNBA All-Star, who set a league record on Thursday night.

Parker became the first player in the history of the WNBA to record three triple-doubles as the forward accomplished that feat before the third quarter ended in an 82-59 win over the Sparks that was one of the most dominant of the season so far for the Sky.

In 26 minutes of action, Parker had ten points, 14 rebounds, and ten assists, with her layup with five seconds to go in the third quarter clinching the feat.

She not only becomes the first to have three triple-doubles in her career in the WNBA but also the first to have two in the same season. Parker also had one against the Mystics on May 22nd, scoring 16 points with 13 rebounds and ten assists in an 82-73 win in Washington.

With the effort, Parker is now averaging 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per contest in her 15th WNBA season. Just as she has many times in her career, including the building she played in Thursday night, the forward continues to find ways to make WNBA history.