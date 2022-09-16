CHICAGO – In a perfect world, she would be playing in the middle of the WNBA Finals with the Sky while hoping to bring the team a second-straight league championship.

That dream for Candace Parker ended in the WNBA semifinals a week ago on Thursday, but that doesn’t mean that the honors for her outstanding 2022 season have stopped.

.@chicagosky forward Candace Parker has been named to the All-WNBA first team for the 2022 season. It’s the seventh time she’s received the honor and first with the Sky. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/PKAVHwh6Dn — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 16, 2022

On Thursday, the forward was named to the 2022 All-WNBA first team for the seventh time in her career and her first with the Sky. This adds to Parker’s accolades for this past season as she was also a WNBA All-Star for the seventh time in her career in helping her team to a record 26 regular season victories.

Earlier this summer, the forward was named to the Associated Press All-WNBA first team is well and finished fifth the league’s Most Valuable Player voting.

In her 15th WNBA season, Parker averaged 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 32 regular season games. During the playoffs, she averaged 14.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in the first round and the semifinals.

Parker has previously made the WNBA’s first team in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, and 2020. She was also a second team selection in 2009, 2015, and 2018..