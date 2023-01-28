CHICAGO — Sky Forward and WNBA superstar Candace Parker announced her free agency decision today, according to a post on her Instagram account.

The former no. 1 overall pick, 2-time MVP and two-time WNBA champion spent the last two seasons of her career with the Sky — earning two all-star nods, a WNBA championship and a WNBA Finals appearance — after spending 13 years with the Los Angeles Sparks.

According to Parker, the decision to join the Aces was based on what was best for her family. Her statement on Instagram reads as follows:

“When I made the decision to go to Chicago in 2021, I made the decision to go home and be with my family in the place where it all began. I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to win a championship in my hometown and parade down the same streets I watched the Bulls parade down as a young girl first falling in love with the game of basketball.

“As I’ve gone through free agency this time around, of course I’m thinking of where I can compete for my third championship, but the words home and family are what I kept coming back to. No different than when I signed with Chicago.

“Throughout her 13 years, Lailaa has always sacrificed for me; always put me first; and always supported me in what I wanted or needed to do, even when it was tough on her.

“I need to be there for my daughter, for my son, for my wife. I can’t be without them for parts of the season when Lailaa is in school and I won’t miss her volleyball games or school dances simply because of distance. Lailaa starts high school in August and I need to be there for her, just as she’s been there for me.

“After evaluating the landscape together with my family, we’ve decided the Las Vegas Aces are the right organization for us at this point in our lives.

“I’m forever appreciative of everyone in Chicago – our fans, teammates, coaches, and ownership. But more than the past two seasons, I’m thankful to the city that raised me, the childhood friends I still have to this day, the teachers I still am learning from, and the moments in time that will forever be in my heart.

“While Chicago will always be my home, my family’s home is on the west coast.

“To play for a championship close to home is the perfect situation for us. I’m looking forward to continuing the journey this summer in Las Vegas ♠️”

Parker averaged 13.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game on 45.8/31.7/80.6 shooting splits while playing professionally in Chicago.