CHICAGO – It’s not far from her hometown and in the same city where she plays.

Of course, Allie Quigley was going to take part in a competition during WNBA All-Star Weekend that she’s won three times before. It was just a matter of the league making it official.

That moment happened on Thursday morning.

To Make If Official: Sky guard Allie Quigley will take part in the WNBA All-Star 3-point contest as she looks for her fourth win in the event. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/5JHII7Nuru — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 7, 2022

The WNBA confirmed that Sky guard and Joliet native Allie Quigley will take part in the three-point contest on Saturday at 2 PM on McCormick Place. This will come the day before the WNBA All-Star Game on Sunday at Wintrust Arena, the first to be held in Chicago.

Quigley will be the second Chicago-area native to take part in the contest as Lincolnwood native Jewell Loyd is also one of the six players. Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces, Ariel Atkins of the Washington Mystics, Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream, and Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings make up the rest of the field.

In her tenth year with the Sky, Quigley is looking to become the first four-time winner in event history, having won the competitions in 2017, 2018, and 2021. The 14-year WNBA veteran has played in 19 games this season, averaging 10.7 points per game while hitting 34.2 percent from the three-point line.

She will be among many on the reigning WNBA champion Sky to take part in All-Star Weekend with head coach James Wade serving in the same role for one of the teams. Forward Candace Parker will start the game while teammates Kahleah Copper, Emma Meeseeman, and Courtney Vandersloot have been selected as reserves.