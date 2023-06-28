CHICAGO — The longest losing skid of the 2023 season for the Chicago Sky has come to an end thanks to a big day from a veteran guard.

Courtney Williams scored a season-high 21 points in a Wednesday matinee at Wintrust Arena against the Sparks, helping the hosts to an 80-63 win over Los Angeles.

In the process, she helped snap a six-game losing skid as the Sky won their first game since beating the Fever at home on June 6. The recent difficult stretch erased what was a strong start to the season for the new-look squad, as Wednesday’s win improves the team to 6-9 on the season.

The Sky outscored the Sparks by ten in the second quarter and continued to pull away for the rest of the second half, with Williams leading the way.

She was 9-of-15 from the field with a trio of three-pointers in the effort to go along with her team-high seven rebounds in arguably her best game of the season. In her first year with the Sky, the guard averaged 7.3 points and 5.9 rebounds a game coming into the contest on Wednesday.

Kahleah Copper finished with 14 points in the game while Marina Mabrey had 13.

Now the Sky have another home game with the Sparks on Friday at 7 p.m. at Wintrust Arena before making the short trip to Indianapolis for a game against the Fever on Sunday at 3 p.m. central time.

At the moment, the Sky are eighth in the WNBA standings, which has them holding the final seed in the playoffs.