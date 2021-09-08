Chicago Sky will require proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test for games at Wintrust Arena

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 15: Kahleah Cooper #2 of the Chicago Sky drives to the basket during the game against the Seattle Storm on August 15, 2021 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It’s a step that has been taken by a few venues locally and around the country, and you can count the Chicago Sky as the latest to add in a requirement for entry to games in 2021.

September 8, 2021

On Wednesday, the WNBA team announced that fans 12 and older must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the game to be admitted into Wintrust Arena. This will go into effect on Friday, September 17th when the team hosts the Las Vegas Aces and won’t apply to their next home game against the Washington Mystics this coming Sunday.

“With the increase in infections, people beginning to congregate indoors again, especially with young people going back to school who attend our games, we are committed to doing our part by joining other sports venues and large-attended indoor events that are working to mitigate the spread,” said Sky President and CEO Adam Fox in a statement released by the team. “We hope this gives fans of all ages the ability to feel confident and secure about coming to see us play as we wrap up the regular season and head into the upcoming 2021 WNBA Playoffs.”

This policy applies to that September 17th contest, the home finale against the Indiana Fever on September 19th, and WNBA playoff games hosted at Wintrust Arena.

On September 2nd, the United Center announced a similar policy for all events at the venue, including Bulls and Blackhawks games.