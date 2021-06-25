Chicago Sky set a franchise record with their seventh-straight win

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 24: Diamond DeShields #1 of the Chicago Sky shoots the ball against the New York Liberty on June 24, 2021 at Barclays Center in New York, NY. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

NEW YORK – With the return of healthy players and the ability of the team to get their play back on tract with them, the Chicago Sky have enjoyed a historic June.

At 2-7 to start the month, the team has completely turned things around in June, including another resounding win on Thursday night.

The Sky had no trouble with the Libert for a second-straight game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, winning 91-68 for their seventh-straight victory. That’s a franchise record and boosts the team’s record to 9-7 on the season, continuing a turnaround stretch for the team that was sitting near the bottom of the WNBA just a few weeks ago.

Five members of the Sky were in double-figures with Diamond DeShields and Kahleah Copper leading the way with 18 points each. Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley had 13 points a piece while Candace Parker chipped in 12 with a team-high 11 rebounds.

All were part of a 37-13 run in the second quarter that put the game away and sealed the record-breaking victory.

“I just like the way we bounced back after the games we lost in a row and we stayed together,” said head coach game James Wade after the win. “Sometimes you can see teams go either direction and the fact that we stayed together, fought through it, got people healthy, that was really special from this group and the fact that they enjoy playing together.

“You can see our chemistry out there on the floor. We just want to keep it rolling. So now we’re just focused on the next game.”

Not only are the Sky winning games in this stretch, they’ve been doing so decisvely during this stretch. Five of the seven wins have been by double-digits including the last three games, and in the stretch they’ve solidified their fourth place spot in the overall WNBA standings.

Now the team gets a few days off before facing the Connecticut Sun for the third time in five games on the road Sunday afternoon as they look to continue to add to their historic winning streak.