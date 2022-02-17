Chicago Sky re-sign 2021 WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper

PHOENIX, AZ – OCTOBER 10: Kahleah Copper #2 of the Chicago Sky looks on during the game against the Phoenix Mercury during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – She was a big reason they were able to raise their first WNBA championship trophy in franchise history at Wintrust Arena last October

So it made sense that the MVP of that Finals series would find her way back to Chicago for the near future, and that’s going to happen as the Sky mount their first title defense starting this spring.

The WNBA Finals MVP is Officially Back: The @chicagosky have announced that they’ve signed Kahleah Copper to a new deal. This comes hours after Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley officially re-signed with the franchise.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/LBzOnkHuB8 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 17, 2022

The Sky officially re-signed 2021 WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper to a new deal on Thursday afternoon, retaining another piece of the championship team from last season.

Her signing came just hours after the Sky made official that they were also bringing back three-time WNBA All-Stars Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot. They’ll return to a team that is hoping to become the first since the 2001-2002 Los Angeles Sparks to win consecutive WNBA championships.

“I can’t wait to be back, especially with our core returning,” said Copper in a statement from the team. “We want to run it back and we know it won’t be easy, but with all of us 100% committing and making sacrifices for each other, I really like our chances. Chi-town let’s get it!”

Joining the team from the Mystics in the Elena Delle Donne trade after the 2016 season, Copper has made her greatest impact during the last two seasons for the team. In the Bradenton “bubble” in the summer and fall of 2020, the guard emerged as a scoring threat with 14.8 points per game in helping the Sky to the WNBA Playoffs.

Once again she averaged over 14 points in 32 games in the 2021 regular season but stepped up her game in the playoffs. Her 17.7 points per game in the postseason earned her the WNBA Finals MVP as the Sky won their first championship in the 16-year history of the franchise.