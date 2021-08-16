Chicago Sky rally late to start the second half of their season right

CHICAGO – Maybe, just maybe, this could be an intriguing playoff matchup later this fall.

A number of other teams will have something to say about that over the next few months, but the reigning champion Seattle Storm looked ready for another deep run while the Sky have a roster that showed their potential late in the first half of the WNBA season.

When they met on Sunday afternoon at Wintrust Arena, the game was one that was worthy of a playoff match-up, but it was the home team that had enough to knock off the champs for one afternoon.

Down by six with just over a minute left, the Sky rallied to tie the game behind a pair of three-pointers from veteran Allie Quigley to force overtime. In the extra session, the home team had just enough to knock off the storm 87-85 for their first win of the second half.

Kahleah Copper led the way with 19 points for the Sky with Quigley contributing 17 with Diamond DeShields contributing 13. Candace Parker finished with 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds, and her hoop with 1:06 to play.

That was just enough to overcome Seattle, who were playing without Olympians Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart. Lincolnwood native Jewell Loyd scored a game-high 26 points and had a shot to tie the game at the end of overtime, but couldn’t get a layup to go at the buzzer.

The win puts James Wade’s team back over .500 at 11-10 on the season as they now look ahead to a home game against the Dallas Wings on Tuesday.

Even with the win, the Sky has some work to do as they look ahead to the final 11 games of their season. The victory puts them 4 1/2 games out of first place, which is currently occupied by the Storm and the Las Vegas Aces.

The Connecticut Sun sit a half-game behind them with the Minnesota Lynx two-and-a-half games ahead of the Sky in fourth place.

Sunday was a big step for the team to make up some ground as the regular season starts to wind down and the playoffs begin.